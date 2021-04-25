League for People with Disabilities holds annual #OMGFood Culinary Event

BALTIMORE — Good food for a good cause.

The League for People with Disabilities held its fourth annual #OMGFood Culinary Event.

This year was a little different because of the pandemic. The league held a drive-thru extravaganza where participants were able to pick up their three-course dinner culinary kit as a thank you for their support.

"This is really feeling like a grand reopening everybody is excited and we're excited to be able to see people. We've got our Club 1111 music, its usually a dance party that we have once a month. It's a wonderful evening," said CEO David Greenburg.

The meal kits were prepared by La Cuchara.

The League for People with Disabilities is one of Maryland's oldest non-profit organizations.