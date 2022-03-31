Leaders join in call for Hogan to sign bill banning ghost guns

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thursday morning, advocates will hold a virtual conference call with hopes of getting Governor Larry Hogan to to sign a bill banning ghost guns in the state.

A spokesperson for Hogan said earlier this week that the Governor would consider this legislation, but "he continues to call on the general assembly to take action to hold those who use guns to commit violent crimes accountable."

Baltimore police seized 345 ghost guns last year and at least 35 have been recovered so far in 2022. The ghost gun bill prohibits a person from buying, selling or transferring an unregistered firearm.

When the bill passed the house on Tuesday, Attorney General Brian Frosh tweeted saying -- "These untraceable firearms are easily purchased over the internet w/o a background check, making them accessible to children, violent felons, and domestic abusers. This legislation will save lives."

Today's call is being hosted by the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action. It starts at 9:30am.

Sponsors of the bill, and other State and City officials such as Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott, are expected to participate.