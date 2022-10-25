BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed this week lead poisoning prevention week in Maryland.

According to the state, they've reduced the number of children with elevated blood lead levels by more than 98% since 1996.

According to the CDC, the blood lead level to be diagnosed with poisoning was 5%. Starting October 28th the level will be 3.5%. The new adjustment will allow earlier detection. They can be exposed to lead from things like cosmetics, spices, and water in older pipes.

Data shows that 1,391 Maryland children were identified in 2021 as having blood lead levels at or above 5 micrograms. Exposure to lead can lead to memory loss, and behavioral disorders. Testing can start as young as a year old.

The state health department has increased testing for poisoning in children in recent years, but due to COVID-19 the rates have dropped. They've also expanded the home visiting program to Anne Arundel and Montgomery county.