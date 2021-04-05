Lawyers Mall rededicated in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS — Lawyers Mall in Annapolis is rededicated.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of the Maryland State House Tuesday.

Lawyers Mall once served as the site of the court of appeals.

It was redesigned while underground utility infrastructure was repaired and replaced. The layout was upgraded and was also made more accessible.

"On this beautiful spring day, the rededication of Lawyers Mall is a symbol that democracy is still alive and well in Maryland, and that there truly are brighter days ahead, each day now brings us closer to that light at the end of the tunnel," said Gov. Hogan.

New amenities at Lawyers Mall includes more assembly space, a natural speaker podium and tons of seating options.