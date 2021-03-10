Lawsuit filed by Baltimore rapper accuses jailed former BPD detective of false arrest, planting evidence

BALTIMORE — Kevron Evans, a Baltimore rapper who goes by the name Young Moose, is suing several current and former Baltimore Police officers, many of which were members of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

Through his attorneys Howard and Mandy Miliman, Evans specifically accuses jailed detective Daniel Hersl of false imprisonment and planting evidence.

One alleged incident dates back to October 2012.

Evans claims he and a friend were leaving a bar at the corner of North and Collington Avenues, when they were approached by three officers.

Allegedly without cause, the officers searched both men before detaining Evans and letting the friend go, despite nothing illegal being found.

Evans' lawyers write those same officers then took their client to a different location to meet Hersl.

There, Hersl is said to have told the officers to search Evans a second time.

Again after finding nothing illegal, the rapper's attorneys say Hersl got something from his trunk and placed whatever it was inside Evans' pocket.

From there Hersl charged him with multiple drug felonies, which resulted in Evans being held on $2 million bail.

Eventually, Evans took a plea deal and received a suspended jail sentence and probation.

But Evans' lawyers say that wasn't the last of the case.

They claim Hersl continued to harass and target Evans with false allegations in an attempt to violate his probation.

On at least two occasions Evans alleges he was arrested right before taking the stage for a live performance.

This caused Evans to lose lucrative record labels and damage to his reputation, according to the suit.

Attorney Timothy Sutton from the Law Offices of James Crawford, who represents Hersl in civil litigation is questioning the timing of the lawsuit.

"Regarding the Young Moose case, there has been news articles about it for years and now they decide to file suit, I don't quite understand that," said Sutton.

Hersl is currently serving 18 years behind bars after a federal jury convicted him in 2018 on racketeering charges.

None of those are connected to Evans' claims.

"Detective Hersl still maintains he's innocent of all charges and never planted evidence or violated any constitutional rights." said Sutton.

Evans is asking a Baltimore Circuit judge to grant him more than $1 million in damages.

Baltimore Police said they couldn't comment on pending litigation.