Laurel Police seeking witnesses after man shot following argument

LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Laurel.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the area of 14900 block of Bowie Road.

Anne Arundel County Police received a call that a person who was injured was being taken to the hospital.

Laurel Police went to the hospital, then found the original caller and identified other witnesses.

The investigation revealed that after an argument between the victim and an unknown male, the unknown male fired multiple rounds at the victim as he was driving away. Both the victim and the car were struck by gunfire and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.