Laurel Police officers arrest July 18 shooting suspect

LAUREL, Md. — Laurel Police Officers announce that they've arrested the 21-year-old suspect that's responsible for a July 18 shooting.

On Thursday, officers, detectives and members of the Emergency Response Team from the Laurel Police Department arrested 21-year-old, Francisco Giovanni Garcia, of Laurel, in connection with a July 18 shooting.

A handgun was taken from Garcia during the arrest and further evidence was recovered during the search.

On the morning of the shooting, officers responded to the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue for reported gunfire coming from the passenger side window of a moving vehicle.

Officers located shell casings and other forensic evidence at the crime scene. However, after searching the area, officers found a vehicle that matched the description provided by community members who witnessed the crime. Additional evidence was recovered from the vehicle.

Numerous investigative steps led detectives to identify Garcia as the shooter

Chief Hamill said, “[t]hrough the dedicated efforts of the officers and detectives who diligently worked this case we have avoided a potential tragedy within Laurel. The reckless actions of the defendant placed everyone in the community in danger and I thank each of the officers for their commitment to the people we serve and for their tireless efforts on this case. “

This is an ongoing investigation, and we strongly encourage anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events, to please contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.