Laurel police officer shot while serving warrant

LAUREL, Md. — Today at approximately 6:05 A.M. in the 100 block of Bryan Ct. in Laurel, officers were serving an arrest and search warrant regarding an attempted murder case.

When the emergency response team announced their presence the suspect fired his gun from within the home, striking an officer.

The officer was shot in the arm and treated at a local hospital, he has already been released.

The suspect was taken into custody. There is no present danger to the community but expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update as information comes in.