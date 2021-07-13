Laurel Police asking for information on armed robbery, shooting of armored vehicle

LAUREL, Md. — Officers from the Laurel Police Department are looking for a suspect wanted in an armed robbery on Monday.

According to police, the armed robbery and shooting took place at around 12:10 p.m. in the 7100 block of Virginia Manor Court.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who said the suspect, armed with a handgun, approached a security service delivery driver, disarmed him and then demanded he hand over money.

The victim complied and then the suspect fired one shot at him before fleeing the scene. The driver was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect operated a two door Honda Accord that is black in color with a rear spoiler and Maryland flag registration plates.

Anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events is asked to please contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.