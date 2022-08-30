Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Laurel man convicted of murder, robbery in 2020 shooting in Essex

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 17:42:53-04

ESSEX — A 20-year-old from Laurel was convicted of murder and armed robbery in 2020.

Keonta Adrian Skipwith was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and firearm offenses in the death of Zeshaan Toppa.

According to police, on Oct. 9, 2020, around 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting and robbery in the area of Welbrook Road in Essex.

PAST: Police: Two men arrested for October killing of 21-year-old in Essex

Toppa, then 21 years old, was found with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He died at the scene.

Officers said Toppa and two minors — ages 14 and 16 — were victims of an attempted robbery when Skipwith pulled out a gun.

Police said Skipwith, who was with another person, got into a physical altercation with Toppa before pulling the trigger.

Skipwith's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019