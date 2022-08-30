Laurel man convicted of murder, robbery in 2020 shooting in Essex

ESSEX — A 20-year-old from Laurel was convicted of murder and armed robbery in 2020.

Keonta Adrian Skipwith was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and firearm offenses in the death of Zeshaan Toppa.

According to police, on Oct. 9, 2020, around 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting and robbery in the area of Welbrook Road in Essex.

PAST: Police: Two men arrested for October killing of 21-year-old in Essex

Toppa, then 21 years old, was found with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He died at the scene.

Officers said Toppa and two minors — ages 14 and 16 — were victims of an attempted robbery when Skipwith pulled out a gun.

Police said Skipwith, who was with another person, got into a physical altercation with Toppa before pulling the trigger.

Skipwith's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.