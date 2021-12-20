Laurel man arrested for armed bank robbery Monday morning

LAUREL, Md. — A Laurel man has been arrested for an armed robbery of a bank.

The Laurel Police Department responded to the 900 block of Fairlawn Avenue for a report of an armed robbery on Monday morning and found that several people reported the man attempting to break the glass of the bank vestibule after having stolen over $1300.

As they arrived at the scene, officers observed the suspect walking near the entrance of the bank. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Mitchell,

admitted to the crime as he was approached by officers.

Laurel Police

He was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with armed robbery, second degree assault and theft.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police ask anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events, to please contact The Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.