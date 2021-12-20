Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Laurel man arrested for armed bank robbery Monday morning

items.[0].image.alt
File
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 16:57:30-05

LAUREL, Md. — A Laurel man has been arrested for an armed robbery of a bank.

The Laurel Police Department responded to the 900 block of Fairlawn Avenue for a report of an armed robbery on Monday morning and found that several people reported the man attempting to break the glass of the bank vestibule after having stolen over $1300.

As they arrived at the scene, officers observed the suspect walking near the entrance of the bank. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Mitchell,
admitted to the crime as he was approached by officers.

Christopher Mitchell

He was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with armed robbery, second degree assault and theft.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police ask anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events, to please contact The Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019