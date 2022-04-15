Laura Neuman decides not to run for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS — Former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman announced Thursday she has decided not to run for governor and is endorsing Comptroller Peter Franchot in the Democratic primary.

Neuman, who spent most of her career as a tech entrepreneur, was the only woman running in the crowded Democratic primary.

Neuman, a former Republican who later changed her party affiliation, says Franchot has been a life-long advocate for working families, from fighting for better infrastructure and educational outcomes in schools, to being a champion for minority and women-owned businesses.

The candidate filing deadline is 9 p.m. Friday. The primary is July 19.