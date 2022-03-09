Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Latest VaxCash 2.0 winner out of Baltimore County

Is Maryland's vaccine lottery enough to convince those still on the fence about the shot?
Ray Strickland
Is Maryland's vaccine lottery enough to convince those still on the fence about the shot?
Posted at 6:02 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 06:35:29-05

BALTIMORE — A person from Baltimore county is the latest winner of the VaxCash 2.0 lottery promotion.

This is the second winner from the county so far. The first winner was from Dundalk who won $500,000

This week's winner will receive $50,000. There will be 7 more weekly drawings, all worth $50,000. The final grand prize drawing is May 3 for one million dollars.

Everyone 18 and older in Maryland is eligible to win as long as you're fully vaccinated against covid-19 and have received a booster shot.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019