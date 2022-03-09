Latest VaxCash 2.0 winner out of Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A person from Baltimore county is the latest winner of the VaxCash 2.0 lottery promotion.

This is the second winner from the county so far. The first winner was from Dundalk who won $500,000

This week's winner will receive $50,000. There will be 7 more weekly drawings, all worth $50,000. The final grand prize drawing is May 3 for one million dollars.

Everyone 18 and older in Maryland is eligible to win as long as you're fully vaccinated against covid-19 and have received a booster shot.