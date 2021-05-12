Last day of school for AACPS students will be on June 18

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — On Wednesday, Anne Arundel Public Schools announced that the last day of school for most students will be on June 18.
The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) will be on June 21.
Parents and employees should also note the following key dates:
- The last day of school for graduating seniors is May 27.
- The last day of afternoon session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be on June 15.
- The last day of morning session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be on June 18.
- The last day for half-day prekindergarten and ECI students will be on June 15.
- The last day for full-day prekindergarten and ECI students will be on June 18.
Any additional days needed for inclement weather closings will alter the last day of school accordingly.
A complete 2020-2021 school year calendar can be found on the AACPS website.
The 2021-2022 school year is scheduled to start for most students on September 8.