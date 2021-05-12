Last day of school for AACPS students will be on June 18

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — On Wednesday, Anne Arundel Public Schools announced that the last day of school for most students will be on June 18.

The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) will be on June 21.

Parents and employees should also note the following key dates:

The last day of school for graduating seniors is May 27.

The last day of afternoon session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be on June 15.

The last day of morning session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be on June 18.

The last day for half-day prekindergarten and ECI students will be on June 15.

The last day for full-day prekindergarten and ECI students will be on June 18.

Any additional days needed for inclement weather closings will alter the last day of school accordingly.

A complete 2020-2021 school year calendar can be found on the AACPS website.

The 2021-2022 school year is scheduled to start for most students on September 8.