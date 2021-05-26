Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Largest prize in Maryland Lottery history claimed in Allegany County

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Olson
<p>A Powerball lottery ticket is printed for a customer at a 7-Eleven store on February 11, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.</p>
Maryland board OKs large lottery contract
Posted at 4:20 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 16:20:53-04

The largest prize in Maryland Lottery history has been claimed!

The $731.1 million Powerball Jackpot ticket was purchased on January 20 at Coney Market in Lonaconing, a small town in Western Maryland.

The anonymous winners, nicknamed "The Power Pack," claimed the prize, choosing the $546.8 million lump sum cash option (approximately $366.6 million after federal and state taxes).

The winner who purchased the ticket checked it about a half dozen times before stating in disbelief to the rest of the Power Pack.

“This can’t be right, I’m going to work,” they said.

The single Quick-Pick ticket was the only one the Power Pack purchased for the January 20 drawing.

The Power Pack told Lottery officials they have no plans to change their lifestyles and would like to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities “for generations to come.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020