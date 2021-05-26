Largest prize in Maryland Lottery history claimed in Allegany County

The largest prize in Maryland Lottery history has been claimed!

The $731.1 million Powerball Jackpot ticket was purchased on January 20 at Coney Market in Lonaconing, a small town in Western Maryland.

The anonymous winners, nicknamed "The Power Pack," claimed the prize, choosing the $546.8 million lump sum cash option (approximately $366.6 million after federal and state taxes).

The winner who purchased the ticket checked it about a half dozen times before stating in disbelief to the rest of the Power Pack.

“This can’t be right, I’m going to work,” they said.

The single Quick-Pick ticket was the only one the Power Pack purchased for the January 20 drawing.

The Power Pack told Lottery officials they have no plans to change their lifestyles and would like to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities “for generations to come.”