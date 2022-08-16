Watch Now
Man shot, another man hit by suspect's car in Southwest Baltimore

Photojournalist: Kristi Harper
west baltimore shooting 8_16.jpg
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 14:40:35-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting and a person hit by a car in Southwest Baltimore.

This happened at 12:23 p.m. near the 1200 block of W. Baltimore Street. Police found a 55-year-old man injured and took him to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

A witness on the scene told us one of her co-workers was walking back from lunch when someone drove by and started shooting.

Police say as the suspect drove away from the scene they hit a 27-year-old man on the corner of W. Baltimore Street and South Carrollton Avenue. Investigators tell us this was intentional and they expect the victim to survive.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

