Large fight, reports of gunshots investigated in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Md. — A large fight at Dewey Beach Saturday night led to "multiple" men being detained and a popular restaurant being placed on lockdown.

Dewey Beach police responded to a report of gunshots on Saulsbury Street just west of Coastal Highway, at about 11:40 p.m. June 4. An alcohol/tobacco enforcement agent in the area reported hearing gunshots and seeing muzzle flash.

They determined multiple men, all in their 20s and from Pennsylvania, were in a large fight with other unknown males, who had left before police arrived. The suspects were taken for questioning.

Police said no guns were recovered from the scene and no one was injured.

All suspects were transported to the Dewey Beach Police Department for questioning. The suspects were all released and are cooperating with investigators. Anyone with information on the incident should call (302)227-1110 or Crime Stoppers (800) TIP-3333.

Police noted that the nearby Starboard restaurant, "which was almost to capacity," was not directly involved in the incident, despite social-media rumors.

The Starboard posted on Facebook:

Contrary to many early comments on social media that there was an incident at The Starboard last night, there was not. An incident occurred across the highway, not associated with the restaurant, and The Starboard responded by taking all safety precautions necessary.

As soon as we were alerted of the incident, our security staff immediately initiated the safety protocols they've been trained to follow. They asked all patrons remain inside and “shelter in place” until we confirmed what was actually happening. We took action based on everyone's best interest and safety, and as soon as we confirmed all was OK, we let everyone know it was safe to proceed with their evening. We commend our security staff for taking any incident, even one across the highway, with the utmost seriousness for everyone's safety.

In March, an armed man who left The Starboard was shot and killed by police.