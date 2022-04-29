Watch
Lane shifts, closures expected as crews resurface I-70 Westbound in Woodlawn area

Road work will continue through late June
Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 16:20:04-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation will begin paving I-70 Westbound in the Woodlawn area starting Monday.

That means there will be temporary lane shifts, closures on weekdays and weekends through late June.

Crews will work along westbound I-70 between MD 122 (Security Boulevard) and I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) on the following schedule: Starting Monday, May 2, crews will work weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to prepare segments of the roadway for the new concrete.

Drivers can expect temporary lane shifts and closures.

Starting Friday, May 6, crews will work each weekend continuously, 7 p.m.; Friday to 5 a.m.; Monday to pour concrete. Each weekend until the project is complete, motorists can expect continuous lane closures on I-70.

Temporary traffic signs, reflective barrels and electronic arrow boards will alert and guide motorists through the work zone. MDOT SHA contractor Concrete General Inc., of Gaithersburg, is performing the concrete work.

