Land O'Lakes donates nearly 40,000lbs of macaroni & cheese to the Maryland Food Bank

BALTIMORE — On Friday, Land O’Lakes, Inc. donated nearly 40,000 pounds of LAND O'LAKES® Macaroni & Cheese to the Maryland Food Bank (MFB) through Land O’Lakes' First Run Program.

The First Run Program has donated more than 6 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010 and it is committed to donating truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States.

“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table,” said Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc. “The First Run program provides a unique opportunity for Land O’Lakes to offer nutritious products to families in need.”

“We’re grateful to partners like Land O’Lakes for making this generous donation of delicious food possible,” said MFB Senior Vice President of Operations Rick Condon. “With Land O’Lakes’ support, we’ll be able to stretch our ever-expanding hunger-relief efforts even further across Maryland this summer.”