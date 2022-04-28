Lamar Jackson visit old elementary school

POMPANO BEACH, Florida — Former first round pick and current superstar Lamar Jackson went back to his old school.

Jackson stopped by Cypress elementary school in Pompano Beach, Florida. He took pictures, signed jerseys, and gave out copies of his new book, 'I dream, You dream, Let us dream', to students.

Jackson even got to catch up and reconnect with his first grade teacher. She's still working at Cypress elementary school in the same classroom where she taught Lamar Jackson.