HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — You can now check out one of the best topiary gardens in the world.

The best part? It's in our area over in Harford County. Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton held their grand opening today.

The garden features more than 100 topiaries, or sculpted trees and shrubs. There are walls and doors made out of shrubs and lots of elaborate designs.

Ladew will add extended hours on Tuesdays.

Their 'Twilight Hours' will extend until 7 p.m.