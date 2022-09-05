Labor Day expected to be the busiest day for holiday travelers

LINTHICUM, Md. — Millions of people are making their way home after a long weekend getaway.

Monday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Labor Day holiday weekend as millions of Americans prepare to go back to work.

Many see Labor Day weekend like one last hurrah and Monday is expected to busy whether people travel by plane or in a car.

As the unofficial end of summer comes to a close, roads and airports continue to see Americans traveling in numbers not seen in three years since before the pandemic changed everything.

Despite the average cost of a flight being up more than 20% since last Labor Day, travel experts say more than 12 million people are flying to their destination over the holiday.

Millions jump started the holiday last week with TSA screening more than 2.3 million passengers on Thursday alone, more than any Labor Day weekend since 2019.

Some people are traveling for the first time since the pandemic hit.

For people staying on the ground and traveling by car, Monday is expected to be one of the busiest days of the extended weekend.

Travel experts recommend drivers should get on the road either early Monday morning or later Monday night.

The best times recommend for driving are before 9 a.m. Monday morning but for those who can stretch out the day, they also can try after 10 p.m.

For those who don't have to go back to work on Tuesday, it's recommended to hit the road before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning or after 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

The deal-finding site Hopper recently named BWI the second-worst airport for Labor Day weekend travel.

Hopper tallied the average number of flight cancellations and delays at airports nationwide for the month of August.

During that time period, analysts found 43% of flights were reported as delayed while a little more than five percent were canceled.

Delays at BWI were nearly double the average number of delays at other U.S. airports in August.

As of Monday morning, the flight tracking website Flight Aware showed there were ten delays for BWI, however there were no cancellations.