Labor day cruises in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md — It’s Labor Day which means some of us have family and friends from out of town over. If you’re looking for something fun to do for the whole family, City Cruises; Baltimore is offering two different cruises today. Each cruises offers a little something different to make each one special, but they all give passengers a chance to see the beauty in Baltimore.

There is an hour-long Baltimore Harbor Tour starting at just $25. This tour cruises you to see things like the USS Constellation and the John W Brown Liberty Ship. There is also a chance to take your experience to the next level with a cocktails, wine, and beer. The other cruises offered is Sights and Sips. This cruise starts at $33 and is also an hour long. Unlike the other cruise, a choice of wine or beer is included in your ticket price. while the experience for each cruise may be different, they both must be booked at least one hour prior to boarding.

