ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival takes place in Annapolis on Saturday.

The festival is a celebration of the cultural heritage of Africans, African Americans and Caribbean people of African descent.

110 vendors are expected to set up at City Dock featuring, food, crafts, art, and music. There is even a tent just for kids activities.

The festival is on Satuday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

