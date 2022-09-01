Watch Now
Knife-wielding woman attacks Whole Foods coworker, police say

Posted at 10:21 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 10:21:21-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md.  — An Arnold woman is accused of waving a knife at a coworker at Whole Foods in Annapolis on Wednesday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said it happened at about 11 a.m. Aug. 31, at the store in Annapolis Town Center, off of Riva Road and West Street.

Binta Sallah, 47, allegedly was holding a knife, accosted another co-worker, and was waving the knife erratically.

Sallah was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to online court records. She was released after posting $5,000 bond today.

