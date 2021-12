KINGSVILLE, Md. — Two people have died following a Saturday car crash in Kingsville.

It happened around 12:20am, along Belair Road and Sheradale Drive.

Baltimore County Police say two Toyota Rav 4's collided at the intersection, killing both drivers.

One driver, identified as 30-year-old Sunil Baraili, died on scene. The other, 47-year-old Maurice Harris, passed away at the hospital.

Two passengers riding with Baraili were also injured.

There's no word yet on what caused the collision.