Kings Dominion to bring amusement park fun all year round

Posted at 4:54 AM, Oct 19, 2022
DOSWELL, VA — If you ever wanted to go to the amusement park during the colder months, here your chance.

During January, February and early March, the amusement park will now be opening on weekends.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager. “We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions.

The 2023 season also will see the return of annual, popular events at the park including Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

