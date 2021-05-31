Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kickball to cure Alzheimer's in Pikesville

items.[0].videoTitle
Kickball to cure Alzheimer's in Pikesville
Posted at 5:45 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 17:45:21-04

PIKESVILLE, Md. — It's a good deed for grandma and it all involves kickball.

On Monday, Grant and April Livne hosted 60 kids for a set of kickball games.

Each kid participating helped the brother and sister raise money for the Alzheimer's association. Their original goal was five thousand dollars.

They've raised nearly double that so far!

They're doing this all because of their grandma, who has advanced Alzheimer's and now needs specialized care.

"It's sad because she doesn't know us at all. So I'm trying to make stuff so that other people don't have to go through stuff like this."

"We appreciate the time that we have with her, we're just happy to see her laughing and smiling. We're hoping that something like this will help others but you know, it's not easy."

The pair also did it as their b'nai mitzvah project. It's something kids doing a bar or bat mitzvah undertake to give back and improve their community.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020