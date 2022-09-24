Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kennedy Krieger raises money at their fourth annual Fall Fete fashion show

Fall Fête 1 (1).jpg
Courtesy of James Evans
Fall Fete
Fall Fête 1 (1).jpg
Posted at 7:25 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 19:25:03-04

TIMONIUM, Md. — Friday night was fashion's night out at Green Spring Station with the fourth annual Fall Fete benefit fashion show.

Each ticket purchased for the event goes towards Kennedy Krieger and their work in educational programs, scientific research, and community engagement.

But it wasn’t just the fashion on full display that night; all of the models who participated in the show were staff members, patients, and volunteers of Kennedy Krieger.

Guests are not only helping a good cause, but they can enjoy local eats while viewing the latest trends they will be seeing in stores.

Fall Fête 11.jpg
Fall Fête 11.jpg
Kennedy Krieger's Fall Fête Fashion show
Courtesy of Profiles
Fall Fête 10.jpg
Fall Fête 10.jpg
Kennedy Krieger's Fall Fête Fashion show
Courtesy of Profiles
Fall Fête 9.jpg
Fall Fête 9.jpg
Kennedy Krieger's Fall Fête Fashion show
Courtesy of Profiles
Fall Fête 8.jpg
Fall Fête 8.jpg
Kennedy Krieger's Fall Fête Fashion show
Courtesy of Profiles
Fall Fête 3.jpg
Fall Fête 3.jpg
Kennedy Krieger's Fall Fête Fashion show
Courtesy of Profiles
Fall Fête 1.jpg
Fall Fête 1.jpg
Kennedy Krieger's Fall Fête Fashion show
Courtesy of Profiles

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019