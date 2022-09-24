Kennedy Krieger raises money at their fourth annual Fall Fete fashion show

TIMONIUM, Md. — Friday night was fashion's night out at Green Spring Station with the fourth annual Fall Fete benefit fashion show.

Each ticket purchased for the event goes towards Kennedy Krieger and their work in educational programs, scientific research, and community engagement.

But it wasn’t just the fashion on full display that night; all of the models who participated in the show were staff members, patients, and volunteers of Kennedy Krieger.

Guests are not only helping a good cause, but they can enjoy local eats while viewing the latest trends they will be seeing in stores.