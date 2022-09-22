Kennedy Krieger Institute festival of trees returns to in peron

TIMONIUM, Md — Christmas is coming a little early this year.

After being virtual for the past three years, the Kennedy Krieger Institute has announced the in person return of their beloved Festival of Trees fundraising event.

The event will be held at the Timonium Fairgrounds Thanksgiving weekend (November 25th-27th) and will feature uniquely decorated, trees, wreaths, and even gingerbread houses that you can admire or purchase. Santa Clause will also be coming to town for the festival. Santa’s sleigh is expected to touch down on festival grounds the first day of the event at 10am. All ages are welcomed to the event however there are guidelines that everyone must follow.

Outside of having a valid ticket for entry, all visitors must have a mask with them as it specifies on the website “this is a masked event.” Kennedy Krieger also ask that you arrive no later than 30 minutes after your ticket entry time. Although there are designated arrival times, you are invited to stay as long as you’d like. All visitors must have a valid ticket to attend the event during their desired time.

Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $10 and tickets for adults ages 13-64 are $20. Those who are 65 and older will receive a $5 discount and only need to pay $15 for ticket entry. Kids 4 and under get the biggest discount of all, 100% off. All kids 4 and under get in for free however, you still will need to add their ticket to your order when buying.