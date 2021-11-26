Kennedy Krieger 'Festival Of Tree's host first ever toy drive

BALTIMORE — Kennedy Krieger is celebrating it's 32nd annual 'Festival of Trees' spectacular with a toy drive that kicked off Friday afternoon.

The first-ever 'Festival of Trees' Toy Drive took place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds and is held over the course of two days- Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.

Santa Claus and some Disney Princesses will be onsite cheering on community members who drop off toys or make monetary donations.

They will be joined by the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Baltimore’s Marching Ravens, the team’s pep band, will also be onsite on Saturday.

On Friday, 100.7 The Bay will entertain participants into the holidays.

Each person who drops off a toy will receive a kid-friendly “thank you” gift and will be entered to win a $250 gift card to Weis Markets.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocol, attendees will celebrate from the comfort of their vehicles.