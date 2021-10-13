Kayaker discovers man dead in Susquehanna River near Port Deposit

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — An investigation is underway after a kayaker discovered a man dead in the Susquehanna River near Port Deposit.

Rene Reyes Carranza, 48 of Street, was found Tuesday morning slumped over a water submerged log near an embankment off Route 222.

Although there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, the body is expected to undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police are still searching for Carranza’s 2006 black Honda Ridgeline with Maryland tags.

Anyone with information should call the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.