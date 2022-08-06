Watch Now
Just in time for school: Howard County Library unveils a new mobile classroom called the STEAM Machine

Courtesy of Mark Miller
Ribbon cutting for the STEAM Machine mobile classroom in Ellicott City.
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — As the new school year quickly rolls around, Howard County Library System has added a new education resource for students. It’s a mobile classroom called the STEAM Machine.

Saturday, the bus was unveiled. It’s designed to provide access science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education to all students, but specifically for under served communities throughout Howard County.

https://twitter.com/HoCo_Library/status/1556023231265619970?s=20&t=BFXchGSlgzM0VYX-ARHQAg

The 33-foot bus seats 12 students and is equipped with Wi-Fi, laptop computers, two 49” LED TVs, a sound system, and video production equipment. A 55-inch LCD monitor and two awnings allow classes to be taught outside.

The STEAM Machine is funded in part by an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Maryland State Library Agency.

