Jury trials resuming in criminal and civil cases statewide on March 7

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jury trials will be resuming in criminal and civil cases statewide on Monday, March 7.

All courts in Maryland will be fully operational with the resumption of jury trials in criminal and civil cases in circuit courts statewide.

“Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases according to the state’s health metrics, we embrace the opportunity to resume full judicial operations,” said Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. “Although we are eager to resume jury trials, the Judiciary remains committed to the health and safety of all litigants, judges, employees, and court visitors. Jurors with questions or requesting accommodations should contact their local circuit court.”

Courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but such utilization will vary by court location.