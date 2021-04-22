Jury trials in Baltimore set to resume on Monday

BALTIMORE — Things will look a little different. There will only be four courtrooms scheduled for trials.

Two each for civil and criminal jury trials. In June, two more courtrooms will be added for criminal trials.

"We anticipate that we will have between 8 and 10 civil jury trials a month and between 10 and 20 criminal jury trials a month so it is a big difference from where we were a pre-pandemic but we are thrilled that were able to resume jury trials in a safe way."

There is a back log of about 1,600 criminal cases. More than 800 involve incarcerated people. Those are priority cases.

There's also a backlog of about 500 civil cases. Jury trials will resume on Monday, April 26.