Jury finds Lawrence Banks guilty in the murder of his daughter

BALTIMORE — The father charged with killing his daughter whose body was found dismembered in a shopping cart is found guilty.

43-year-old Dominique Foster's body was found wrapped up in plastic on Mother's Day in 2019.

Police found just her shoulders and arms, her hands, feet, legs and head still missing.

Today a jury found her father, Lawrence Banks guilty of second degree murder and unauthorized disposal of a body.

Foster's family was not in town today, a representative did read a statement from them following the verdict.

"Even though terrible things were said about my mother in an attempt to diminish her character, she will forever be our hero knowing that she stuck to her word and she stayed clean. Thank you lord and thank you to everyone who was involved in solving this case and being able to see the true side of this monster."

Back in 2019, Foster's family alleged that Banks had killed other family members in the past. He has a long list of violent crimes, including murder in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City.

In 1991, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but was released in the early 2000s.