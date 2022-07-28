Jury finds Glyndon-area man guilty of animal cruelty

GLYNDON, Md. — A jury found a Glyndon-area man guilty of animal cruelty, after 26 dogs were found in poor condition in his house in 2020.

Corey Hannah, 47, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his house on May 27, 2020. He lived in the 4400 block of Worthington Avenue, according to court records.

The 26 dogs were found in poor condition, and the jury found that four of them had been tortured. Five of the dogs had numerous injuries and serious, untreated medical conditions.

A jury found him guilty yesterday of 17 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty, Animal Abuse and Animal Neglect. Hannah will be sentenced Oct. 13.

All of the dogs were taken and successfully treated in 2020.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said in a statement: