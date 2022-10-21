Jury finds Baltimore Police sergeant guilty of attempted theft, misconduct in office

BALTIMORE — A veteran Baltimore Police sergeant has been found guilty of attempted theft and misconduct in office.

Robert Dohony, 51, was initially charged by way of a criminal summons back in January of 2020.

The case stemmed from an incident back on March 29, related to overtime pay.

RELATED: Veteran BPD Sgt. charged with attempted theft, misconduct

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

"Today’s conviction demonstrates once again that we take police misconduct very seriously in my office," said City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "To restore trust in the criminal justice system we must hold all offenders, regardless of whether they wear a uniform, accountable for their damaging actions."