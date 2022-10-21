Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jury finds Baltimore Police sergeant guilty of attempted theft, misconduct in office

Baltimore Police Department Patch
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This March 31, 2016, file photo shows a shoulder patch of a Baltimore Police Department officer in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Baltimore Police Department Patch
Posted at 4:19 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 16:19:57-04

BALTIMORE — A veteran Baltimore Police sergeant has been found guilty of attempted theft and misconduct in office.

Robert Dohony, 51, was initially charged by way of a criminal summons back in January of 2020.

The case stemmed from an incident back on March 29, related to overtime pay.

RELATED: Veteran BPD Sgt. charged with attempted theft, misconduct

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

"Today’s conviction demonstrates once again that we take police misconduct very seriously in my office," said City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "To restore trust in the criminal justice system we must hold all offenders, regardless of whether they wear a uniform, accountable for their damaging actions."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices