Jury finds Baltimore man guilty of Attempted First Degree Murder in first jury trial since court reopening

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Andy Reyes, 26, of Baltimore, was found guilty of attempted first degree murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, wearing, carrying and transport a handgun on person and possessing a loaded handgun in the attempted murder of 27-year-old Daniel Bartley.

On December 28, 2019, Anne Arundel County police officers were called to the 200 block of Hilltop Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, located the victim, 27-year-old Daniel Bartley, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors were rendering aid to the victim, but he was unresponsive and was immediately transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma where he underwent multiple surgeries.

Bartley suffered eleven gunshot wounds, some of which struck his brachial artery and heart. During surgery, he went into cardiac arrest several times, but was revived and eventually stabilized in critical condition.

Two days later, on December 30, 2019, the Anne Arundel County police were contacted by Bartley's family member and advised that the victim, who was still hospitalized, was now able to speak.

The officers spoke with Bartley and he told them that he was shot by the defendant who was a close friend of the victim’s girlfriend.

“The combination of good police work by the Anne Arundel County Police Department and our prosecution team, coupled with the powerful testimony of the surviving victim resulted in the jury rendering a just verdict. The defendant is no longer a danger to our community and will be held accountable for his deplorable actions,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Reyes will be sentenced on June 29, 2021. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life plus 26 years.