Jury convicts man of raping 11-year-old girl near Norwood Elementary in 2019

TOWSON, Md. — After a four day trial, a Baltimore County jury convicted a man of raping an 11-year-old girl near Norwood Elementary.

Back on December 2, 2019, the victim was walking on a footpath near the school's baseball fields when Royal Quinn came from behind, dragged and threw her to the ground.

After Quinn fled the scene, the victim ran to the school for help.

A school resource officer reviewed surveillance video that captured the incident.

That and other evidence eventually led investigators to Quinn.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without parole.

“Today we are assured that a very dangerous man will be in jail for a very long time. The victim was so strong to walk into the courtroom and tell this terrible story. She is truly brave,” said Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

