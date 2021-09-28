Jury convicts man of fatally stabbing, slitting victim's throat outside Essex Bar in August 2020

ESSEX, Md. — A jury has found a man guilty of fatally stabbing and slitting another man's throat outside an Essex Bar in August of 2020.

It all started with a dispute while the two were drinking inside Brewers Landing Bar & Grill, on Woodrow Avenue.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Shawn Alan Parks, of Reisterstown, followed 25-year-old Roger Paul Walker outside and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

Arriving officers also noticed Walker's throat had been slit.

Witnesses and surveillance video helped police identify Parks as the suspect.

Walker later died at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Sentencing has been scheduled for December 3.

