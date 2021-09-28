Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jury convicts man of fatally stabbing, slitting victim's throat outside Essex Bar in August 2020

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by <b><a label="rawpixel.com " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@rawpixel?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">rawpixel.com </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-wooden-gavel-close-up-photography-1415558/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
Photo by <b><a href="https://www.pexels.com/@rawpixel?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">rawpixel.com </a></b>from <b><a href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-wooden-gavel-close-up-photography-1415558/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
gavel
Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 14:23:18-04

ESSEX, Md. — A jury has found a man guilty of fatally stabbing and slitting another man's throat outside an Essex Bar in August of 2020.

It all started with a dispute while the two were drinking inside Brewers Landing Bar & Grill, on Woodrow Avenue.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Shawn Alan Parks, of Reisterstown, followed 25-year-old Roger Paul Walker outside and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

RELATED: Suspect accused of stabbing man to death during fight at Essex bar

Arriving officers also noticed Walker's throat had been slit.

Witnesses and surveillance video helped police identify Parks as the suspect.

Walker later died at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Sentencing has been scheduled for December 3.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019