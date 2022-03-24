Jury clears Baltimore man accused of murdering former Terps football player

BALTIMORE — A jury has acquitted a Baltimore man on all charges related to the 2019 murder of a former University of Maryland football player.

The not guilty verdict came down following a four-day trial in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Kalim Satterfield had been accused of gunning down David Mackall Jr. in broad daylight, nearly three-years ago on Braddish Avenue.

A Baltimore native, Mackall attended Edmondson High School before being recruited to play for the Terps during the 2010 football season.

Attorney Donald C. Wright successfully defended Satterfield in court.

He accused Baltimore Police detectives of using coercive tactics in order to get witnesses to falsely identify Satterfield as the shooter.

"We are very pleased with the verdict. Mr. Satterfield has always maintained that he was falsely identified," said Wright. "We hope the Baltimore Police Department receives the message that these types of coercive identification procedures will not be tolerated by the citizens of Baltimore."