Jurassic Maze! Dinosaur-themed maze coming to Gambrills

Maryland Corn Maze
Posted at 6:50 PM, Aug 22, 2022
GAMBRILLS, Md. — Find your way through Jurassic Park!

Well, it's not the Jurassic Park, but instead a Jurassic Park-themed corn maze set up to be a challenge at the Maryland Corn Maze in Gambrills.

There will be pterodactyls, velociraptors, and of course, the might T-Rex.

This Jurassic-shaped, eight-acre puzzle made of corn will take at least an hour to get through.

Additionally, there is a GPS-coordinated game to play on your phone that will make the adventure even more fun. A sixteen-foot tower sits in the center of the maze, and a staff member always looks to guide guests who have lost their way.

The Maryland Corn Maze will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6.

The location is 389 Gambrills Road, Gambrills, Md. 21054.

For more information or to make reservations, email info@MDCornMaze.com or visit www.MDCornMaze.com

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019