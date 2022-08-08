Junior State's Attorney program hosted mock trial for 9th grade students

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City 9th graders got a chance to flex their law muscles today.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby hosted a mock trial at the University of Baltimore School of Law for her Junior State's Attorney Program.

From judge to defense attorney to bailiff, 45 students got to play every role in a criminal trial, except one.

"None of them are playing the role of the defendant and that is intentional. We don't want to see our young people being a part of the criminal justice system. We want to get to our young people before they get to the criminal justice system and so they are important stakeholders within it," said Marilyn Mosby.

The mock trial is a culmination of a six-week intensive course on the criminal justice system.

Selected students are sworn in as official junior state’s attorneys and paid through the youth-works program.

In its seven years of operation, its employed almost 350 students.