June 1 marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

AP
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 01, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — June 1 marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

That means it's getting to be summer time when Maryland residents and visitors travel most.

With that, Maryland Emergency Management has launched "Know Your Zone," a new color-coded interactive map that helps determine which storm evacuation zone you live in based on your street address.

The State says knowing your zone helps to avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, which lessens highway congestion and eases overcrowding at local storm shelters.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting between 14 and 21 named storms this season, that have winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those, up to 10 could turn into hurricanes, with more than half becoming at least a category 3.

Last year, Hurricane Ida brought several tornadoes that left substantial damage in the Annapolis area and severe flooding in Montgomery County.

