ANNAPOLIS, Md. — June 1 marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

That means it's getting to be summer time when Maryland residents and visitors travel most.

With that, Maryland Emergency Management has launched "Know Your Zone," a new color-coded interactive map that helps determine which storm evacuation zone you live in based on your street address.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts today. As summer approaches, Maryland will see an increase in travel from residents and visitors. Before traveling, visit https://t.co/Xm1lVRd79q to see if you are in or near (or will be) an evacuation zone.

The State says knowing your zone helps to avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, which lessens highway congestion and eases overcrowding at local storm shelters.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting between 14 and 21 named storms this season, that have winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those, up to 10 could turn into hurricanes, with more than half becoming at least a category 3.

Last year, Hurricane Ida brought several tornadoes that left substantial damage in the Annapolis area and severe flooding in Montgomery County.