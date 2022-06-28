Judge prohibits Baltimore County School Board from firing chief auditor

TOWSON, Md. — A circuit court judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Baltimore County Public School Board, preventing them from terminating the employment of the system's chief auditor.

Attorneys for Andrea Barr accuse some members of the school board of launching "a relentless campaign to interfere with the critical work and day- to-day operations" of Barr's office.

The schools superintendent reportedly offered to renew Barr's employment back on April 1, for which she accepted.

That was supposed to last at least through June 30, 2023.

But on May 17 — the 11 member School Board held a vote to approve the renewal.

Only six board members voted yes, while five others either abstained or recused themselves.

As result, the board declared the motion failed meaning Barr would be out of a job.

Three days later, the board allegedly sent Barr a letter saying June 30 would be her last day.

She sued, and for now the board is prohibited from ending Barr's career until her case is heard in court on J

In the meantime, the judge ordered the board to "correct its official record and minutes to properly, truthfully, and accurately reflect the lawful vote in favor of renewing plaintiff Barr’s employment contract."

