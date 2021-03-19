Judge gives Radee Prince consecutive life sentences for 2017 mass deadly workplace shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A Harford County judge on Friday sentenced a man to five consecutive life sentences behind bars for carrying out a deadly October 2017 workplace shooting.

Radee Prince was found guilty and criminally responsible last year for killing three co-workers and wounding two others at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood.

The mass shooting claimed the lives of 53-year-old Bayarsaikhan Tudev of Virginia, 34-year-old Jose Hidalgo Romero of Aberdeen, and 48-year-old Enis Mrvoljak of Dundalk.

Jose Roberto Flores Guillen of Edgewood and Enoc Sosa of North East, were each shot in the head but survived the attack.

RELATED: Man in custody after 6 shot, 3 dead during targeted shootings in Maryland, Delaware

Following a manhunt police located Prince in Delaware, where he had shot another man at a car dealership.

The first three life sentences have no possibility of parole.

Prince is currently serving 40 years in prison for the Delaware incident.