Judge from Harford County sworn in as first Hispanic on state's highest court

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A judge from Harford County was sworn in as the first Hispanic to ever serve on the Maryland Court of Appeals.

Judge Angela M. Eaves took oath to serve on the state’s highest court. She was sworn in by Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday.

“Judge Eaves is a distinguished jurist who brings to the Court of Appeals a proven track record of fairness and impartiality, as well as a passionate commitment to public service,” Governor Hogan said. “This is an historic day as we swear in the first Hispanic to serve on our highest court, and I want to congratulate Judge Eaves and her family.”

Most recently, Judge Eaves was the administrative judge for the Harford County Circuit Court.

Eaves, whose mother is Panamanian and whose father is African American, is the first Hispanic appointed to Maryland’s appellate courts.

Since 2007, Eaves has served on the Harford County Circuit Court.

Prior to her appointment to the Circuit Court, she served for seven years as an associate judge of the District Court for Harford County. Prior to her judicial service, Eaves was an assistant attorney general with the Office of the Attorney General, where she handled cases in the Correctional Litigation Division and on behalf of the Department of Human Resources.

Eaves is also the first Harford County resident appointed to the Court of Appeals in more than 100 years.