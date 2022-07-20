Jorge López makes the most of first All-Star appearance

BALTIMORE — One blink and you may have missed Orioles' pitcher Jorge López in his first All-Star Game.

He stepped in at the bottom of the seventh and faced two batters.

Both were retired after two ground balls.

His stint was brief, as he only pitched three balls.

3⃣ pitches

2⃣ outs

López is the first Orioles' pitcher to participate in the All-Star Game since Zach Britton in 2016.

The American League would ultimately win the game with a final score of 3-2 as their winning streak continues.

This will make it nine consecutive wins over the National League.

After the All-Star break, the Orioles sit at .500 with a record of 46-46.

They look to keep building momentum as they take on the Yankees next.