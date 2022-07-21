Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jonathon Heyward becomes BSO's first Black music director

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 7.00.18 PM.png
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 7.00.18 PM.png
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 19:01:07-04

BALTIMORE  — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced the appointment of 29-year-old Jonathon Heyward as the new Music Director and holder of the Harvey M. and Lyn P. Meyerhoff Chair.

This makes Heyward the first Black Music Director in the orchestra's 106-year history.

His selection was unanimous from the Baltimore Symphony Music Director Search Committee.

Heyward begins his five-year contract in the 2023-24 season and follows Marin Alsop after his 14-year tenure as the director.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at this exciting time in its long and distinguished history,” said Heyward.

Originally trained as a cellist, he found his love music at the age of 10.

In 2013, he became the youngest ever semi-finalist at the Blue Danube International Opera Conducting Competition at 21.

Later in 2016, he completed his postgraduate studies in conducting with Sian Edwards at the Royal Academy of Music.

As Music Director Designate, Heyward returns to the Baltimore Symphony next May for performances of two concert programs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019