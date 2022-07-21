Jonathon Heyward becomes BSO's first Black music director

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced the appointment of 29-year-old Jonathon Heyward as the new Music Director and holder of the Harvey M. and Lyn P. Meyerhoff Chair.

This makes Heyward the first Black Music Director in the orchestra's 106-year history.

His selection was unanimous from the Baltimore Symphony Music Director Search Committee.

Heyward begins his five-year contract in the 2023-24 season and follows Marin Alsop after his 14-year tenure as the director.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at this exciting time in its long and distinguished history,” said Heyward.

Originally trained as a cellist, he found his love music at the age of 10.

In 2013, he became the youngest ever semi-finalist at the Blue Danube International Opera Conducting Competition at 21.

Later in 2016, he completed his postgraduate studies in conducting with Sian Edwards at the Royal Academy of Music.

As Music Director Designate, Heyward returns to the Baltimore Symphony next May for performances of two concert programs.